Modi-Biden bilateral meet will strengthen India-US relation, boost QUAD, says White House official

The maiden bilateral meet between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden on September 24 will allow taking the relationship between the two countries from strength to strength while helping in reinforcing and giving momentum to the Quad grouping, a White House official has said.

Biden will host Modi at the White House for their first bilateral meeting on September 24. Later on that day, Biden will host the first-ever in-person Quad Leaders Summit at the White House with Modi, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

Both Biden and PM Modi have spoken virtually on multiple occasions after the former, a Democrat, became US president in January. The last telephone conversation between Prime Minister Modi and President Biden took place on April 26. “The leaders will be focused on strengthening the deep ties between their people and shared democratic values that have underpinned the special bond between the United States and India for more than seven decades,” a White House official told

