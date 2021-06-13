Mizoram reports 346 new COVID cases, tally crosses 15,000-mark

Mizorams COVID-19 count crossedthe 15,000-mark on Sunday as 346 more people tested positivefor the infection, an official said.

The fresh cases, detected from 3,866 samples tested onSaturday, took the single-day infection rate to 8.94 per cent,he said.

The states southern-most district Lawngtlai recordedthe highest 154 new infections, displacing Aizawl from the topspot.

According to the official, fresh cases were detectedat the remote Karlui village in the Lawngtlai district on June10 and June 11 and the results could be updated only on Sundaydue to poor internet connectivity.

Aizawl district reported 130 new cases, followed byLunglei (22) and Siaha (20).

More than 59 children were among the newly-infectedpatients, the official said.

One patient has a travel history, while the remaining345 were found to have contracted the infection locally, hesaid.

Of the new patients, 142 have symptoms.

Mizoram has so far reported 15,267 cases, of which3,660 are active.

A total of 11,545 people have recovered from theinfection, including 187 on Saturday.

In all, the state has reported 62 COVID deaths.

According to state immunisation officer Dr Lalzawmi, atotal of 2,85,982 people have been inoculated till Saturday,of which 53,226 people have received both doses of the COVIDvaccines.

