Mizoram CM writes to Modi, wants asylum for Myanmar refugees

Mizoram Chief MinisterZoramthanga has called “not acceptable” the Centres orderto prevent illegal immigration from Myanmar and ensure speedydeportation of refugees, and urged Prime Minister NarendraModi to provide them asylum on humanitarian grounds, anofficial said on Saturday.

Hundreds of refugees, including many policemen, havearrived in Mizoram since the military seized power in Myanmarlast month.

Zoramthanga said since the people of his state shareethnic ties with the refugees of the Chin community ofMyanmar, they cannot remain indifferent to their plight.

Advertisement

Zoramthanga, also the chief of the ruling MNF, wrote aletter to Modi on March 18 and sought his personalintervention for providing asylum to the political refugees onhumanitarian grounds, an official at the Chief MinistersOffice said.

He said the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) March 10advisory to Mizoram, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipurwas not acceptable to his state.

Though the MNF is a part of the BJP-led North EastDemocratic Alliance (NEDA), it does not have an alliance withthe saffron party in the state.

“This (MHA advisory) is not acceptable to Mizoram. Iunderstand that there are certain foreign policy issues whereIndia needs to proceed cautiously. However, we cannot ignorethis humanitarian crisis,” Zoramthanga said in the letter, acopy of which is available with

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)