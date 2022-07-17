Miscreants throw pieces of meat in temple compound in UPs Kannauj

Unidentified miscreants threw pieces of meat in the compound of a village temple in this Uttar Pradesh district on Saturday, police said.

Enraged over the incident, a mob set three meat shops, located a short distance away from the temple, on fire.

According to police, the incident took place in Rasoolabad village located within the Talgram police station limits. Jagdish Jatav, the temple priest, found the pieces of meat inside the temple at around 4 am and the locals informed the police about it.

Officials of the local administration and police reached the spot and ensured that the pieces of meat were removed from the temple premises and the compound was cleaned. However, members of local Hindu groups staged a protest against the incident and blocked the Talgram-Indergarh road.

“The protesters were assured of strict action against the perpetrators, after which they called off the stir and cleared the road,” Circle Officer of the area Shivpratap Singh said.

Police have lodged an FIR against unidentified people in connection with the incident and launched a probe.

The situation turned tense in the afternoon when the mob set the three meat shops ablaze. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flames. Senior officials rushed to the spot with additional police force to maintain law and order.

“A police team has been deployed in the area. The situation is currently under control. The matter is being investigated and strict action will be taken against the culprits,” District Magistrate Rakesh Kumar Mishra said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)