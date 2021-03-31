Minimum temperature in city settles above normal

It was a clear morning in the national capital on Wednesday with the minimum temperature settling at 20.4 degrees Celsius, two notches above the seasons average, the Met office said.

The weather office has forecast mainly clear sky and wind speed of 30-40 kmph.

The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 36 degrees Celsius.

Advertisement

The humidity recorded at 8.30 am was 49 per cent, he said.

The city recorded a maximum of 37.9 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, six notches above normal for this time of the year. The city had recorded a maximum of 40.5 degrees Celsius on March 31, 1945 and 39.6 degrees Celsius on March 29, 1973, according to IMD data.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)