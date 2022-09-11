Milk collection in Rajasthan reduced by 3 to 4 lakh litre per day due to lumpy skin disease

Milk collection across Rajasthan is estimated to have reduced by 3 to 4 lakh litre per day after the onset of lumpy skin disease among cattle, an official said.

However, the reduced collection has not affected the demand-supply ratio of milk at retail outlets as the department in the last five months had made aggressive efforts to increase the milk collection, the official said.

According to Rajasthan Cooperative Dairy Federation (RCDF), in the month of June, about 20 lakh litre per day milk was being collected at collection centres. The collection is estimated to have reduced by 3 to 4 lakh litre per day and is presently 29 lakh litre per day.

“Milk collection has reduced by 3 to 4 lakh litre per day in the state after the onset of lumpy skin disease. It would have been 32 to 33 lakh litre per day but is presently 29 lakh litre per day. However, it has not hit the demand-supply ratio as we have made aggressive efforts to increase milk collection since April,” RCDF administrator and managing director Sushma Arora told

