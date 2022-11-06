Mild tremors in parts of Uttarakhand

Mild tremors were felt in parts of Uttarakhands Garhwal region on Sunday triggering panic as people rushed out of their houses, officials said.

The earthquake of 4.5 magnitude occurred at 8.33 am. Its epicentre was in Tehri district, the National Centre for Seismology said.

The tremors were felt in several places in Dehradun, Tehri and Uttarkashi, however, there is no report yet of any damage to life and property, they said.

