Micro earthquakes reported along Telangana-AP border

Micro earthquakeswere reported onSunday at three locations bordering Telangana and AndhraPradesh, scientists at National Geographical ResearchInstitute (NGRI) here said.

Chief Scientist and Head of Seismology of NGRI, SriNagesh said the magnitudes of the earthquakes were 2.3, 2.7 to3 on the richter scale, indicating mildness of the tremorswhich occurred between 7.53 am and 8.15 am.

Though there was no loss of property due to theearthquakes, people panicked and ran out of their houses.

“We call them micro earthquakes. There would not be anyloss of lives or properties due these earthquakes,” Nageshtold

