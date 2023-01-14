Mehrauli case: AIIMS forensic head says bones cut after death using sharp object

The AIIMS medical board which conducted autopsy on skeletal remains of Shraddha Walkar has stated that the bones were cut after death using a sharp object, the hospitals head of forensic medicine Dr Sudhir K Gupta said on Saturday.

Walkar, 27, was allegedly killed by her live-in partner Aaftab Amin Poonawala in Delhi last year and her body cut into pieces which were scattered across the city.

In its report to the Delhi Police, the board confirmed that the bones and human remains, including lower jaw, recovered from a forest area are that of a woman.

The age of the individual has been medically confirmed, from skeletal remains, to be above 20 years, Dr Gupta who supervised the medical board told

