Election officials started reaching the booths across Meghalaya on Saturday, trekking steep mountainous paths, crossing muddy rivers and walking for hours as the state prepares for the February 27 polls.

A total of 3,419 polling teams have been deployed for the elections to the 59 assembly seats, Chief Electoral Officer FR Kharkongor told

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)