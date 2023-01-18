Meghalaya cabinet minister, 4 MLAs resign before anouncement of poll date

Meghalaya PHE Minister Renikton Tongkhar and four other sitting MLAs of the state resigned from the Assembly on Wednesday hours ahead of the Election Commission announcing the poll date, Assembly official said.

Besides Tongkhar, those who resigned are Trinamool Congress MLA Shitlang Pale, suspended Congress MLAs Mayralborn Syiem and PT Sawkmie and Independent MLA Lambor Malngiang, he said.

The five are set to join the United Democratic Party (UDP), sources in the party claimed.

The Assembly currently has 42 members. “We have received the resignation letters of five MLAs. Assembly Speaker Metbah Lyngdoh has received them in person,” Assembly commissioner and secretary Andrew Simons told

