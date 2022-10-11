Matrimony.com unveils exclusive platform to serve IT professionals

Matchmaking service provider Matrimony.com has launched an exclusive marriage service — techiematrimony.com — to serve information technology, software professionals, said the city-based company on Tuesday.

The service helps information and technology and software professionals to find a suitable match from the same profession.

The company said of the total 4.85 million workforce, 1.2 to 1.8 million comprise unmarried professionals.

Currently, over five lakh IT, software professionals are actively looking for a life partner on the Matrimony.com matchmaking services which include BharatMatrimony with nearly 30 per cent of them being women employed as software programmer, project managers, and animators, among others.

“Over the years, we have been studying this segment of users and have understood that increasingly they, too, like doctors like to match with someone from a same profession because of shared lifestyle, work-life balance,” said chief marketing officer of the company Arjun Bhatia.

According to the company, nearly 95 per cent of women IT professionals actively search, send and receive interests.

“Matrimony.coms success has been its micro-market segmentation and our profession-based services like Doctors Matrimony, IIM-IIT Matrimony, and Defence Matrimony are already doing well,” he said.

The techiematrimony mobile application is available on the Android Play Store and iOS application platform.

