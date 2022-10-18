Marked decline in liquor, other alcoholic beverage consumption in J&K in last 5 yrs: Excise Dept data

Liquor and other alcoholic beverage consumption in Jammu and Kashmir has marked a major decline over the past five years with boozers drinking nearly 90,000 bottles of different brands per day this year, as per Excise Department data.

In 2017-18, the daily sales of high and low content alcoholic bottles stood at 1.61 lakh.

However, revenue generation is on the rise and is likely to reach Rs 1,900 crore at the end of the current financial year, which is more than double compared to the figures of over Rs 845 core in 2017-18, Excise Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Sharma said.

Sharing the data on the abstract sale of liquor and revenue generated for the last five years with

