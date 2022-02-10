Manipur assembly polls rescheduled; now on Feb 28, Mar 5

The Election Commission on Thursday rescheduled the dates for the two-phase assembly polls in Manipur which will now be held on February 28 and March 5.

Earlier, the polls were to be held on February 27 and March 3.

In a statement, EC said the decision is based on inputs, representations, past precedent, logistics, ground situations and “all facts and circumstances in the matter”.

Recently, the EC had rescheduled date of Punjab poll from February 14 to February 20 following demands and the state government and various political parties.

