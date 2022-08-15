Mangaluru corporation removes Savarkar banner after complaints from SDPI

A flex banner erected at the Surathkal junction in Mangaluru naming the circle after Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar was removed after Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) workers raised objections to it.

SDPIs Surathkal unit expressed their objection to the banner and brought it to the notice of the police. The corporation removed the banner on Sunday evening after corporation commissioner Akshy Sridhar issued the orders for the same.

Mangaluru city corporation had earlier approved a proposal to name the circle after Savarkar on a request from Mangaluru North BJP MLA Y Bharath Shetty. The civic body is awaiting the governments permission to officially name the circle.

Sridhar said the corporation council had approved the proposal to name the circle after Savarkar. As the government is yet to officially grant permission, the flex banner was removed in view of the complaints.

A local leader of SDPI said the issue was brought to the notice of the police as Surathkal is a communally sensitive area. He also said the SDPI is against the naming of the circle after Savarkar.

