Mangaluru airport officials streamline procedures to get back lost items

Mangaluru International Airport has simplified procedures to claim lost items from passengers in the airport premises.

Each month, an average of 150 items of all shapes and sizes are found in MIA terminals. The lost-and-found unit at the airport plays a vital role in ensuring that the passengers get back the items they inadvertently leave behind. A robust mechanism manned by the terminal managers office has been set up to bring back the smiles on faces of passengers who leave behind their items, a release from the airport said here on Tuesday.

All such items found are deposited with the terminal manager and an entry is made in the register.

The most common items retrieved and handed in are Aadhaar, voter identity, debit, credit, and PAN cards.

These are often left behind in the trays at either the domestic or international security hold area while depositing items for pre-flight security screening process. Passengers come either in person or collect the items left behind through their duly authorised representatives. The respective stakeholders including airport security group of CISF, housekeeping and maintenance staff hands them over to the terminal manager for safekeeping.

The claim process has also been simplified. The person who has misplaced the item may contact the terminal managers office during office hours, produce travel documents and proof of ownership of the lost object to reclaim it, the release said.

