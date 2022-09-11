Man held for duping people through online ads promising doorstep liquor delivery

A man was arrested for allegedly posting online advertisements in names of popular liquor stores in Gurugram adjoining the national capital and duping more than 200 people on the pretext of delivering alcohol at their homes, police said on Sunday.

The 23-year-old accused, Azharuddin Khan, is a resident of Bharatpur in Rajasthan and was operating from his hometown. He used Google Ads to promote his fraudulent business, they said.

Police said a case of cheating was registered based on a complaint received from a Delhi resident who alleged that while watching a YouTube channel, a phone number appeared on his screen for home delivery of liquor. When he contacted the given mobile number, he was sent a QR (Quick Response) code, barcode and account number and asked for an OTP.

After sharing the OTP (one-time password), a total of Rs 78,374 got deducted from his account in various transactions. Later, the accused disconnected his phone, they said.

A senior police officer said that during investigation, it was revealed that the alleged mobile numbers used by the fraudster were found operating from a village near Jhenjhpuri in Bharatpur district in Rajasthan.

“As part of the investigation, a police team was sent to Bharatpur from where accused Azharuddin Khan was arrested and three mobile phones and one basic keypad phone used for calling purpose and used in the crime was recovered from him,” he said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Devesh Kumar Mahla said that he posted advertisements on Google Ads in the name of famous liquor shops situated in Gurgaon. He has been running this racket for the last one year and has duped many people throughout the National Capital Region (NCR).

“The Google ad posted by him also reflected on YouTube channels. The fraudster used to flash advertisements of home delivery of liquor service in the name of three popular liquor shops based in Gurgaon along with mobile phone numbers and other details. Once, the victim dialled on the alleged numbers, the gang got transferred almost all amount available in the account, through QR code, barcode by asking OTP on the pretext of delivering liquor online. Once they duped the victim, they blocked their numbers and usurped the defrauded amount,” he said.

After completion of Diploma in Pharmacy from a college in Jaipur, he tried for jobs but decided to commit fraud by placing online ads after getting influenced by some other villagers who were taking the same route to make easy money, the DCP added.

