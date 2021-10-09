Man accused of threatening 2 US senators to remain in jail

A man upset over the impeachment of former President Donald Trump, illegal immigration and the direction he thinks the country is headed is accused of threatening the lives of Alaskas two Republican U.S. senators in a series of profanity-laced voice mails that included saying he would hire an assassin to kill one. Your life is worth $5,000, thats all its worth, the message left at the office of U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski said. And as you let in these terrorists, assassins, guess what? Im going to use them. Im going to hire them.

Some of the voice mails left for Murkowski and U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan were played in U.S. District Court in Fairbanks on Friday by assistant U.S. Attorney General Ryan Tansey during the first appearance for Jay Allen Johnson, 65. The Delta Junction man was ordered detained until at least the preliminary hearing set for Oct. 19.

The hearing provided more details of the governments case against Johnson, who is retired and moved to the rural Alaska community from Texas in 2019 with his wife, Catherine Pousson-Johnson. He had earlier ties to the Fairbanks area.

The caller was also upset that Murkowski voted to convict Trump in his January impeachment trial.

Nobody in this state wanted you to impeach Trump, the caller says. Just resign and get the f— gone. In another voice mail, the warned the senators staff if they didnt quit, We are coming for you.

The next insurrection, it will be an insurrection. Period, the voice mail says.

Murkowski in a statement asked the court not to release Johnson on bail, especially because she was traveling to Alaska for work.

Im concerned for my personal safety if he is not detained, she said in the statement read by Tansey. And for some reason, he is released. I would like to know what the FBI is doing to ensure my safety and security for the time that Im here in Alaska. The government alleges that Johnson also left 13 voice mails for Sullivan over a five-month period, including one in which he warns Sullivan that hes tired of politicians destroying the country. He vowed to get out his .50 caliber firearm out. I will be having a Go Fund Me page for the shells, and Im coming with with a (expletive) vengeance.

In one voice mail, he claimed he was a veteran. But the Navy, Air Force and Army said they did not have information about Johnson in their ranks. The Marines were still checking.

In some of the voice mails to Sullivans office, the government alleges Johnson left his name and address.

In one voice mail, the caller vowed to use illegals for target practice, Tansey said.

After Johnson was arrested Monday, authorities found seven guns in the home, which is illegal for Johnson to have because hes a felon. He has had several drunken driving charges and one related weapons charge while he was intoxicated, a loaded pistol in a shoulder holster, Tansey said.

Johnsons wife, Catherine Pousson-Johnson, testified on her husbands behalf in trying to have him released, saying she would drive him the 100 miles (161 kilometers) to Fairbanks for court proceedings. She detailed a series of recent surgeries he has had, including on his spine, knee and shoulder.

Hes in pain right now. My husband is an old man, and he gets very angry listening to politics on the news, she said before being asked by public defender Gary Colbath to restrict her comments.

Tansey later asked her if she was aware her husband was making threats against two U.S. senators. Who hasnt? she replied.

Against the advice of his lawyer, Johnson also made comments throughout the hearing.

Im just prepared to sit in prison the rest of my life, I guess, he said at one point. Im a senior citizen and I am highly disabled and I will not be carrying out any of these threats. I just apologize to everybody, he later said.

Johnson has split his time between Alaska and Texas. In 2019, he appears to have moved from Tuscola, Texas, to Delta Junction. Few people in Delta Junction, with a population of about 1,000 in town with another 4,000 or so in the surrounding area, know him, Mayor Lou Heinbockel said.

Ive lived here 50 years, and Ive never heard of the name until I read it in the paper yesterday, he said.

Cody White sells guns at his Granite View Sports and Gifts store in Delta Junction and doesnt recall Johnson a 65-year-old white male standing 5-foot-10 and weighing 180 pounds with black hair and green eyes, according to Texas court documents ever shopping there. But he says some of his customers said they knew him. They described Johnson as just a normal guy, quiet, White said.

We see a ton of people in town and usually if theyre here more than a year, I usually know who they are. But I dont know if this guy has ever been in the store, he said.

On June 18, 2019, Johnson registered to vote as a member of the Alaska Constitution Party, Tiffany Montemayor, a spokesperson for the Alaska Division of Elections, said in an email to The Associated Press.

It is not recognized as a party in the state, but it is a political group with about 680 members, she said.

He does not register with me, I dont recall him at all, said J.R. Myers, the founder and chairman of the Alaska Constitution Party. As far as I know, hes never been active in the party, so Im not sure who he is.

