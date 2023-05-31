Mamata takes to streets to protest manhandling of wrestlers in Delhi

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday took to the streets here to protest against the alleged manhandling of wrestlers at New Delhis Jantar Mantar after they tried to march towards the new Parliament building following its inauguration three days ago. Holding a placard with the message, “We Want Justice”, written on it, Banerjee participated in a rally which started from Hazra Road in the southern part of the city to Rabindra Sadan. “The wrestlers were badly beaten, and this has tarnished the image of the country globally. My solidarity is with them. I have told them to continue with their movement,” Banerjee had said on Tuesday.

The wrestlers are demanding the arrest of the Wrestling Federation of Indias former chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh who is accused of sexually harassing several women grapplers.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)