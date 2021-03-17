Mamata skips meeting with PM on COVID, Bengal urges for more vaccines

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjeeon Wednesday skipped a meeting presided over by Prime MinisterNarendra Modi with chief ministers of different states on therecent surge in COVID-19 cases in some parts of the country.

Banerjee could not attend the meeting as she was busycampaigning for the state elections, a top state governmentofficial said.

Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay attended themeeting that happened through the virtual mode, he said.

At the meeting, Bandyopadhyay raised the issue of theneed for more COVID-19 vaccine doses in West Bengal, theofficial said.

The COVID-19 situation has been deteriorating in someparts of the country, raising concern over a possible secondwave.

The Centre has urged the states concerned to step upcontainment efforts wherever needed.

