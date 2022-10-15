Mamata likely to be on four-day visit to north Bengal next week

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to visit northern districts of the state for four days from Monday to meet businessmen, industrialists and others at several programmes there, an official said. Banerjee is expected to reach Jalpaiguri on October 17, where she will attend an event to meet top personalities, he said on Saturday.

Notably, this will be the CMs first visit to north Bengal after the death of eight people due to flash floods in the Mal river in Jalpaiguri district during idol immersion. “The CM is likely to host a Bijaya Sammilani in Siliguri on October 19. Eminent personalities from north Bengal have been invited to the programme,” the official told

