Mamata convenes meeting with TMC MPs to discuss vice prez poll

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has convened a meeting with party MPs on July 21 to discuss the partys strategy for the upcoming Parliament session and the vice presidential election.

The poll to elect the vice president of the country is scheduled to be held on August 6.

“This is to inform everyone that Mamata Banerjee has called an important meeting of all AITC Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs to discuss the partys plan of action regarding the upcoming Parliament session and vice presidential election,” a party statement said.

The meeting will be held on the evening of July 21 at her Kalighat residence in south Kolkata.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)