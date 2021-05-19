Mamata, Bengal law minister made parties in CBI petition before HC to transfer Narada case

West Bengal Chief MinisterMamata Banerjee and Law Minister Moloy Ghatak have been madeparties in a petition by the CBI before the Calcutta HighCourt seeking transfer of the Narada sting tape case from thestate.

A division bench presided by Acting Chief JusticeRajesh Bindal fixed the matter for hearing at 2 pm onWednesday.

The bench will also hear petitions by ministersSubrata Mukherjee and Firhad Hakim, TMC MLA Madan Mitra andformer Kolkata mayor Sovan Chatterjee for recall of its orderstaying the bail granted by a CBI court in connection withtheir arrest in the case, on Monday.

Besides Banerjee and Ghatak, the probe agency has alsomade Trinamool Congress MP and lawyer Kalyan Banerjee a partyin its petition before the high court.

Representing the CBI, Solicitor General of IndiaTushar Mehta had on Monday evening told the division bench ofActing Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal and Justice Arijit Banerjeethat an extraordinary situation had evolved, with the chiefminister of the state sitting on a dharna outside the officeof the investigating agency here.

The CBI also claimed that the law minister of WestBengal was present in court, where the accused were to bepresented, along with a mob.

The probe agency said that a number of followers ofthe arrested political leaders gheraoed the CBI office inNizam Palace area, and did not allow its officers to move outto enable them to produce the accused in court.

They were produced before the special CBI courtthrough the virtual mode on Monday.

