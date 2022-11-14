Maker of modern India: Congress pays tributes to Jawaharlal Nehru on birth anniversary

The Congress on Monday paid rich tributes to Indias first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary, saying 21st century India cannot be imagined without his tremendous contribution.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former party chief Sonia Gandhi and AICC general secretary in-charge organisation K C Venugopal, among others, offered floral tributes at Nehrus memorial Shanti Van in New Delhi. Several party leaders paid glowing tributes on social media to the Congress stalwart.

Born in 1889, Nehru remains Indias longest-serving prime minister. He was prime minister between August 1947 and May 1964. He passed away on May 27, 1964.

In a tweet, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said, “Pandit Nehru the maker of modern India. 21st India cannot be imagined without his tremendous contribution.” “A champion of democracy, his progressive thoughts furthered Indias social, political and economic development, despite the challenges. My humble homage to a true patriot,” he said.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh noted that the Bharat Jodo Yatra is in Hingoli district and coincidentally a book on Nehru in Marathi has just come out in addition to the one in English and Hindi. “(Mo)Distorians will continue to distort, defame and denigrate but Nehru continues to inspire and his relevance has only increased after 2014,” Ramesh said on Twitter.

He said 600 copies of Nehrus iconic, The Discovery of India, will be distributed to Yatris Monday. The copies were brought by a volunteer who drove all the way from Delhi for 23 hours straight at a very short notice, he said.

The Congress, from its official Twitter handle, said, “First PM of India, Pt. Nehru was a social democrat who coveted a welfare state.” “He was a humanist-secularist who sought national development on all fronts including agriculture & science. Today on his birth anniversary, we celebrate his endearing legacy,” the party said.

