Mairaj Khan wins historic skeet gold in World Cup

Veteran Indian shooter Mairaj Ahmed Khan on Monday created history by winning the countrys first-ever ISSF World Cup gold medal in mens skeet here. In the 40-shot final event, the 46-year-old from Uttar Pradesh shot a sensational score of 37 to outsmart Koreas Minsu Kim (36) and Britains Ben Llewellin (26), who won the silver and bronze respectively.

The two-time Olympian, who is the oldest member of the Indian contingent in Changwon this year, had won a silver at the 2016 World Cup in Rio de Janeiro. Earlier in the day, the trio of Anjum Moudgil, Ashi Chouksey, and Sift Kaur Samra won bronze in the womens 50m Rifle 3P team event. The Indians outplayed the Austrian team of Sheileen Waibel, Nadine Ungerank, and Rebecca Koeck 16-6 in the bronze medal match to comfortably secure a podium finish. With one gold and bronze apiece, India is still on top in the medal tally with 13 medals (5 gold, 5 silver, and 3 bronze).

