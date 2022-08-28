Mahagathbandhan in Bihar for withdrawing general consent to CBI

Leaders of the ruling Mahagathbandhan in Bihar on Sunday called for withdrawing the general consent to the CBI, alleging that the agency was being used by the BJP-led government at the Centre for political purposes.

According to Section 6 of the Delhi Special Police Establishment (DSPE) Act, 1946, the CBI needs consent from the respective state governments for conducting investigations in their jurisdictions.

Nine states, including West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Punjab and Meghalaya, have withdrawn general consent for the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe cases in their jurisdiction.

RJD leader Shivanand Tiwari told

