Maha: Thanes COVID-19 count rises by 983, death toll by 6

With the addition of 983 new casesof coronavirus, the infection count in Maharashtras Thanedistrict has gone up to 2,77,569,an official said on Tuesday.

These new cases were reported on Monday, he said.

Six more people also died of the viral infection,raising the toll in the district to 6,343, he said, addingthat the COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane is 2.29 per cent.

So far, 2,61,649 patients have recuperated from theinfection in the district, which reflects a recovery rate of94.26 per cent.

There are 9,577 active COVID-19 cases in the districtat present, the official said.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 casecount stood at 46,811 and the death toll at 1,207, anotherofficial said.

