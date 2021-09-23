Maha: Thane logs 284 new COVID-19 cases, 6 more deaths

With the addition of 284 new cases of coronavirus, the infection count in Maharashtras Thane district has gone up to 5,57,139, an official said on Thursday.

These new cases were reported on Wednesday, he said.

Six more people also died of the viral infection, which pushed the fatality toll in the district to 11,386, he said, adding that the COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane stood at 2.04 per cent.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,35,526, while the death toll stands at 3,273, another official said.

