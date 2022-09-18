Maha: Retired teachers educate poor tribal kids whose parents lost jobs in pandemic

Even as the COVID-19 pandemic left Gond tribals in Maharashtras Aurangabad district jobless, their children learnt to read and write during the challenging phase, all thanks to a group of retired teachers.

Despite the initial language barrier, more than 50 of these tribal children are now not only able to read and write as part of the Make Them Smile project, started by a group of professionals including doctors and teachers.

The children are now also participating in sports activities as well as taking care of personal hygiene and discipline, the project members told

