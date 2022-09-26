Maha minister draws criticism for Maratha quota itch statement, apologises

Maharashtra Minister Tanaji Sawant on Monday attracted the ire of Maratha groups and opposition parties by claiming an “itch” for reservation for the community had once again set in after the change of guard in the state.

The Supreme Court had, in May last year, struck down a Maharashtra law giving reservation to the Maratha community in government jobs and education by terming it as unconstitutional and holding there were no exceptional circumstances to breach the 50 per cent reservation cap set by the 1992 Mandal verdict.

Speaking at an event, Sawant said, “There was nothing on (Maratha) reservation for two years (after it was stayed by the Supreme Court). Now, after the change of power in the state, there is an itch for reservation. Even I want it and my next generation wants it. We will not sit quietly till the time we give it (reservation).” “Our leaders Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis will ensure reservation as per our demand. They will not sit quiet till reservation is granted,” Sawant, part of Shinde faction of the Shiv Sena, added.

Sawant was referring to recent protests by the Maratha community seeking reservation.

His remarks drew strong reactions from the Maratha community as well as political parties.

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole said the statement was objectionable and irresponsible and sought Sawants sacking.

Patole also sought the views of Shinde and Fadnavis on what Sawant had said.

Under fire, Sawant later apologised and said he had no intention of hurting the sentiments of the Maratha community.

Speaking on the issue, Maharashtra minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Chandrakant Patil said, “The Fadnavis government between 2014 and 2019 ensured reservation for the Maratha community. It was upheld by the High Court. However, the then (Maha Vikas Aghadi) government lost the case in the Supreme Court.” “Why did you (MVA government) not do anything in the last two-and-half years? We too would have backed you. This is what Tanaji Sawant meant,” Patil added.

