Maha-Goa link: MSRTC starts daily Mumbai Central-Panaji AC bus service till Jan 1

The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) launched an air-conditioned bus service from Mumbai Central here to Panaji in neighbouring Goa on Friday to cater to passenger rush during Christmas holidays.

The bus service, which will be operated daily till January 1, will reach the Goa capital through Panvel, Mahad, Chiplun, Kankavli and Sawantwadi along the states Konkan coast.

As per an MSRTC release, the bus will depart from Mumbai Central at 4.30 pm and will reach Panaji the next day at 7am, while the return journey will begin from Goa at 4:30pm and reach here at 7am.

“The one-way adult passenger fare of the bus is Rs 1245. The facility of advance reservation has been made available. Tickets can be booked on the MSRTC mobile reservation app,” the release said.

MSRTC, an undertaking of the Maharashtra government, has a fleet of 16,000 buses and used to ferry 65 lakh passengers per day in pre-COVID times.

