Maha: Bajrang Dal workers force theatre authorities to take down “Pathaan” hoarding

Activists of Bajrang Dal, a right-wing organisation, on Wednesday forced a cinema hall at Dombivli in Maharashtras Thane district to pull down the hoarding of Shah Rukh Khan-starrer “Pathaan” on the day of its release. The activists met the manager of Madhuban cinema hall and asked him to bring down the banner. They returned after the theatre authorities agreed to their demand and removed it. Talking to reporters later, the activists said they were not against the movie per say, but are against the actors playing roles in it for taking “anti-national stand”. Before the protest, the local police rushed to the theatre to provide security.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)