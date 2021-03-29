Maha: 5 ultras killed in anti-Naxal operation in Gadchiroli

Five Naxals were killed on Mondaymorning in an operation conducted by police against the rebelsin Maharashtras Gadchiroli district, a senior police officialsaid.

The anti-Naxal operation is still on, he said.

“Five Naxals were killed in the operation inKhobramenda forest area of Gadchiroli,” the official said.

On Saturday, the district police seized a rifle andthree pressure cooker bombs which Naxals were allegedlyplanning to use to ambush security forces, an official earliersaid.

Acting on an information about the rebels gathering inlarge numbers in a forest here against the backdrop of Naxalweek being observed by them, the Gadchiroli polices C-60commandos had conducted an anti-Naxal operation on Saturday inHetalkasa forest area.

Around 60 to 70 ultras had opened fire on the C-60commandos, a specialised anti-Naxal unit, following which thesecurity personnel retaliated, the police said.

After firing from both sides for about an hour, therebels had fled from the spot leaving behind their belongings.

