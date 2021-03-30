Maha: 4 cops injured after Sikhs wielding swords attack them

A mob of sword-wielding Sikhs onMonday attacked policemen, injuring at least four of them,after being denied permission to hold a public procession inNanded due to the coronavirus pandemic, an official said.

A viral video showed the sword-wielding mob bargingout of the gurdwara, breaking the barricades put up by policeand attacking the policemen.

Several vehicles were also damaged in the violence.

“Permission for the Hola Mohalla public processionwas not granted due to the pandemic. The gurdwara committeewas informed and they had assured us that they would abide byour directives and hold the event inside the gurdwarapremises,” Nanded Range DIG Nisar Tamboli told

