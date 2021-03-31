Maha: 3,135 new COVID-19 cases in Thane, death toll up by 15

Thane has added 3,135 new cases ofcoronavirus, raising the infection count in the Maharashtradistrict to 3,15,840, an official said on Wednesday.

These new cases were reported on Tuesday, he said.

The virus also claimed the lives of 15 more people,pushing the death toll in the district rose to 6,469, he said,adding the COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane is 2.04 per cent.

So far, 2,79,532 patients have recuperated from theinfection in the district, which reflects a recovery rate of88.50 per cent.

As of now, there are 29,839 active COVID-19 cases inThane, the official said.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 casecount stood at 49,938 and the death toll at 1,223, anotherofficial said.

