Made in India Sputnik V to be available during September- October- Dr Reddy s

Hyderabad, July 27 : Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltdexpects the locally manufactured Russias COVID-19 vaccineSputnik V to be available from September-October period, asenior official of the city-based drug maker said on Tuesday.

M V Ramana, CEO of Branded Markets (India and EmergingMarkets), Dr Reddys, said due to the sudden spike of COVID-19cases in Russia, the arrival of Sputnik V doses are gettingdelayed and the situation may ease by August end.

“The local manufacturers are currently in the process ofTechnology absorption and scale up.

And we expect and from the October-September timeframe weare likely to have locally manufactured sputnik available,”Ramana told reporters.

Dr Reddys, which has tied up with Russian DirectInvestment Fund for Sputnik V in India, soft launched thevaccine in India in May 2021 after receiving Emergency UseAuthorization (EUA) in April 2021.

Ramana said the company is in discussions with RDIF forramping up supplies.

RDIF has tied up with six Indian drug makers tomanufacture Sputnik V.

Dr Reddys is in a pact with Russian Direct InvestmentFund to sell the first 125 million people doses (250 millionvials) of COVID-19 vaccineSputnikVin India.

The official said the vaccine was launched in 80 citiesand over 2.5 lakh people have been administered the jab.

Replying to a query, he said the trials of Sputnik V inadolescents have commenced in Russia and they are expected tobe completed by October.

On the arrival of more Sputnik V stock from RDIF, Ramanasaid “What we wait for now is the balance of the second doseand we are in discussions with RDIF.

We do expect to hear back from them by the end of July.

The indications are that in the month of August we shouldstart seeing a bit of floor of the imported product.” Meanwhile, Dr Reddys, in a press release, said SVAASWellness Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the drug maker,tied up with ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Limitedfor a pilot launch of a first-of-its-kind cashless outpatientoffering in India.

The partnership marks the launch of Dr.Reddys digitalhealth solution SVAAS and demonstrates ICICI Lombardsdeeper foray into the wellness space. PTI GDK APRADMINISTRATOR APRADMINISTRATOR

