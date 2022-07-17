Luxury car market remains suppressed in India due to high taxes: Audi

The Indian luxury car market has huge growth potential but remains suppressed due to high taxation on luxury cars and unfavourable regulatory environment, as per a senior executive of German luxury carmaker Audi.

Luxury car volumes account for less than 2 per cent of the overall passenger vehicle sales annually and the sector has been more or less at the same level for the past decade.

“Audi believes in India… It has, however, not fulfilled all the expectations we had from it… It is part of the BRIC countries, and it was supposed to be second China and we still think it will come to that point someday.

“But it will take a little longer than what was envisaged 20 years ago,” Audi Director Region Overseas Alexander von Waldenburg-Dresel told

