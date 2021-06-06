Low-intensity earthquake hits J-Ks Reasi

Jammu, June 6 A low-intensity earthquake of magnitude 2.5 hit Jammu and Kashmirs Reasi district on Sunday, an official said.

The earthquake occurred 82 km east of Katra at 6.21 am, Director, Disaster Management, Aamir Ali said.

He said the epicentre of the tremor was five km below the surface of the earth at latitude 32.99 degrees north and longitude 75.82 degrees east.

The official said there was no report of any damage from anywhere. PTI TAS SNESNE

