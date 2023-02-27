Lovlina, Nikhat to spearhead Indias challenge in Womens World Boxing Championship

Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain and reigning world champion Nikhat Zareen will spearhead Indias challenge at the IBA Womens World Boxing Championships 2023 here.

The tournament will be held from March 15 to 26 at the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex.

Tokyo bronze medallist, Borgohain (75kg) has two world championships bronze medals so far and will join several Olympic medallists from other countries in search of glory.

Zareen, on the other hand, will defend her title in the 50kg category. She became the world champion in the 2022 IBA Womens World Championships held in Istanbul.

Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games gold medallist Nitu Ghanghas will also compete in the 48kg category. The two-time Youth World champion will look to add yet another major medal to her name.

“In the last few years, India have become a powerhouse of boxing and we intend to further cement our standing with this talented contingent for the IBA Womens World Championships. Its a line-up of champions and I am sure that theyll bring glory to the country again,” said Ajay Singh, president of the Boxing Federation of India (BFI).

Manisha Moun, who announced her arrival on the global stage with impressive performances at the 2018 World Championships in Delhi, will represent the country in the highly-competitive 57kg featherweight category.

Manisha won the bronze medal at the 2022 World Championships.

The 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Jaismine Lamboria has been a quarter-finalist in the 2022 edition and will compete in the 60kg category.

Young pugilists Preeti and Sanamacha Chanu will represent India in the 54kg and 70kg category respectively.

Preeti won bronze at the 2022 Asian Championships, while Sanamcha is the 2021 Youth world champion and recently became the national champion in her category.

The reigning Asian and national champion Saweety Boora will be competing in the 81kg category.

The experienced campaigner, who won silver in the 2014 World Championships in South Korea, will be eager to continue her impressive form to add to her medals tally.

Youth world champions Sakshi Chaudhary (52kg) and Shashi Chopra (63kg) along with 2019 South Asian Games gold medallist Manju Bamboria (66kg) will be eager to prove their mettle in their respective categories at the World Championships.

In the 81kg+ heavyweight category, Indias medal hopes will rest on reigning national champion Nupur Sheoran.

The event will see a total prize pool of Rs 20 crore — Rs 10 crores being the pool for gold medallists. Boxers who finish runners-up in their categories as well as those who claim bronze will receive their prizes from pools of Rs 5 crores respectively.

India squad: Nitu Ghanghas (48kg), Nikhat Zareen (50kg), Sakshi Chaudhary (52kg), Preeti (54kg), Manisha Moun (57kg), Jaismine Lamboria (60kg), Shashi Chopra (63kg), Manju Bamboria (66kg), Sanamcha Chanu (70kg), Lovlina Borgohain (75kg), Saweety Boora (81kg) and Nupur Sheoran (81+kg).

