Longitude-latitude of addresses of history sheeters to be part of records: UP Police

Uttar Pradesh DGP (acting) RK Vishwakarma on Wednesday directed police stations to mention “longitude and latitude” of addresses of history sheeters in their records and get it crossed checked.

The cross-checking will be done by UP-112 (emergency response number) police teams using Google and if it is found to be incorrect, it will lead to “penal action against the SHO (Station House Officer), a spokersperson said.

“The DGP (director general of police) has directed (officials) to note down in history sheets longitude and latitude of history sheeters,” the official said. Incorrect recording of longitude and latitude will unnecessarily lead to harassment of citizens and this must be avoided, Vishwakarma said.

The DGP directed that the additional director general of police of UP-112 will randomly pick data at least one from each district and check by sending a team at the location using Google, the police spokersperson said.

Advertisement

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)