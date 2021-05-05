Lockdown-like restrictions in Sikkim till May 16, borders to be sealed

Lockdown-like restrictions wereimposed in Sikkim till May 16 amid a surge in COVID-19 cases,as per an official order issued on Wednesday.

The restrictions, which include the imposition ofprohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CRPC, will comeinto effect on Thursday, it said.

Rangpo, Melli and Ramam borders will be sealed and alltravel across these border points stopped for the next tendays. Inter-district travel has also been restricted, itadded.

Army, police, medical emergency vehicles and vehiclescarrying essential commodities have been exempted from thepurview of the partial lockdown.

All public gatherings such as weddings will not beallowed during the period. Special permits for funerals andother emergencies will be provided by the respective BlockDevelopment Officers and SDMs, the order said.

All business establishments throughout the state willbe allowed to remain open from 10 am to 4 pm and will remaincompletely shut on Saturdays and Sundays.

Pharmacies, shops selling essential commodities andmilk outlets will be allowed to remain open.

Curfew will be imposed from 5 pm to 9 am, as per theorder.

All government offices will also remain closed tillMay 16, it said.

