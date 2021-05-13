Lockdown-like restrictions extended in Maharashtra till June 1

The Maharashtra government onThursday extended the lockdown-like restrictions in the statetill June 1 to break the chain of COVID-19.

Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte in an order said thecurbs will remain in force till 7 am on June 1.

As per the order, additional restrictions includemandatory negative RT-PCR test report for any person enteringthe state by any mode of transport.

The test report will have to be issued within 48 hoursbefore the time of entry into the state.

All restrictions enforced as per earlier orders forpeople arriving from places of “sensitive origin” will beapplicable to anyone arriving from any part of the countryinto the state, the order said.

In case of cargo carriers, not more than two peoplewill be allowed to travel in those vehicles.

If the carriers are originating from outsideMaharashtra,they will be allowed with a negative RT-PCR testreport issued within 48 hours before the time of entry intothe state and will be valid for seven days, the order said.

The lockdown-like curbs were earlier imposed in thestate on April 5.

The curbs were further tightened on April 15 withSection 144 of the CrPc, banning assembly of five or morepeople, imposed in theentire state.

