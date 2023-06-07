Local train services on Harbour Line delayed after fire near tracks in Navi Mumbai

Local train services on the Central Railways Harbour Line were disrupted due to a fire near tracks between Juinagar and Nerul stations in Navi Mumbai on Wednesday morning, officials said. According to some commuters, the trains on the corridor were running late by 30 to 45 minutes, resulting in the crowds swelling on trains and at stations during the morning rush time. Central Railways chief public relations officer Dr Shivraj Manaspure told

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)