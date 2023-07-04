Leopard found dead in Sohagi Barwa wildlife sanctuary UPs Maharajganj

A leopard was found dead in the Sohagi Barwa wildlife sanctuary in this Uttar Pradesh district on Tuesday, a forest official said.

Villagers saw the leopard carcass near the Sonadi temple, which falls under the Chuak forest range, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Pushp Kumar K said.

It was not immediately known how the big cat died, he said, adding that the carcass has been sent for post-mortem.

The carcass will be disposed of after the post-mortem in accordance with the guidelines of the National Tiger Conservation Authority, the officer said.

