Leader of Opposition in the Uttarakhand Assembly Indira Hridayesh passed away in New Delhi on Sunday, the Congress party said.

She was 80. Hridayesh had attended a meeting chaired by party in-charge for Uttarakhand, Devendra Yadav, in New Delhi on Saturday. Further details are awaited.

