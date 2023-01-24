Ladakh delegation discusses statehood issue with Rahul Gandhi

A delegation from the Union Territory of Ladakh on Tuesday met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi here and discussed several issues with him, including its demand for statehood for the region. It also raised the issue of safeguards under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution for Ladakh.

The 65-member delegation comprised members of the Leh Apex Body, the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) and prominent leaders of Leh and Kargil such as former minister Nawang Rigzin Jora and former legislator Asgar Ali Karbalai, among others.

“We raised four demands with Rahul Gandhi. This includes safeguards under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution to the region,” Jora told

