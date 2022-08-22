Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Masjid dispute: Hearing on revision petition adjourned to Sept 13

A Mathura court adjourned the hearing on a revision petition related to the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Masjid Idgah dispute to September 13 since it could not be ascertained if a notice of the plea had been served on one of the defendants, a district government counsel said on Monday.

“Since it is not clear if the notice of revision has been served on Sunni Central Waqf Board as a receipt of the same has not reached the court, district and sessions judge Rajeev Bharti has fixed September 13 as the next date of hearing,” district government counsel (civil) Sanjai Gaur said.

The suit was filed by the principal deity of Thakur Keshav Dev Temple Mathura, Delhi-resident Jai Bhagwan Goel, Dharma Raksha Sangh president Saurabh Gaur, and advocates Rajendra Maheshwari and Mahendra Pratap Singh.

The Intezamia Committee of Shahi Masjid Idgah, Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board, Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi Trust and Sri Krishna Janmasthan Seva Sansthan are defendants in the suit in the court of civil judge senior division Mathura.

Rajendra Maheshwari, who is a plaintiff as well counsel in the suit, said that during hearing on July 21, civil judge senior division Jyoti Singh had ordered to hear the maintainability of the suit first even though the petitioners priority was for taking survey of Shahi Masjid Idgah.

On July 25 a revision application was filed in the court of district and sessions judge of Mathura by the petitioners and the notices were sent to the respondents to appear in the court on August 22.

While Intezamia Committee of Shahi Masjid Idgah, Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi Trust and Sri Krishna Janmasthan Seva Sansthan appeared in the court as they had received the notice, Sunni Central Waqf Board did not appear nor it could be ascertained if the notice has been served on them.

Considering this, the district and sessions judge fixed September 13 as the next hearing on the revision petition, the counsel said.

