Kerala witnessing investment boom in industry sector, says minister P Rajeev

Kerala is witnessing an unprecedented investment boom in the industrial sector with over one lakh new Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) opening units in the current fiscal, generating thousands of jobs in the southern state, Industries Minister P Rajeev said.

Projecting Kerala as an investment-friendly destination, the minister claimed that as part of the state governments Year of Enterprises initiative, more than 1.24 lakh new MSMEs were set up in Kerala so far in the current financial year, attracting an investment worth over Rs 8,000 crore. “It is much much higher than the target set by the Industries Department as part of its Year of Enterprises initiative”, Rajeev told

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)