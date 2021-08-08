Kerala reports 18,607 fresh COVID-19 cases, 93 deaths

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 8 : Kerala on Sundayreported 18,607 fresh cases of COVID-19 and 93 deaths,pushing the total till date to 35,52,525 and 17,747respectively.

Since Saturday, 20,108 people have been cured of theinfection.

The total number of those who have recovered till datewere 33,57,687 and the number of active cases 1,76,572, anofficial press release said.

In the last 24 hours, 1,34,196 samples were tested andthe test positive rate (TPR) was 13.87 per cent.

Till date, 2,85,14,136 samples have been tested, therelease said.

Some of the worst affected districts of the State were:Malappuram (3,051 cases), Thrissur (2,472), Kozhikode(2,467), Ernakulam (2,216), Palakkad (1,550), Kollam (1,075),Kannur (1,012), Kottayam (942), Alappuzha (941) andThiruvananthapuram (933).

Of the new cases, 84 were health workers, 116 from outsidethe State and 17,610 infected through contact with the sourceof contact being not clear in 797 cases, the release said.

A total of 4,90,858 people were now under surveillance invarious districts. Of these, 4,61,530 were at home orinstitutional quarantine and 29,328 in hospitals, it added.

