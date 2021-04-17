Kerala logs over 13,000 COVID-19 cases, 27 deaths

Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 17 : In the highestsingle day surge in the past few months, Kerala recorded13,835 positive cases on Saturday, pushing the infection countto 12,21,167 lakh and the active cases to 80,019, the stategovernment said.

The toll rose to 4,904 with 27 more fatalities.

As many as 3,654 people were cured of the diseasetoday, taking the total recoveries to 11,35,921.

Advertisement

A government release said as part of mass testing,1,35,159 samples were collected on Friday from various partsof the state.

In the last 24 hours ending 2 pm today, 81,211samples were tested and the results of the remaining sampleswill be received in the coming days.

The test positivity rate has shot up to 17.04 percent. So far 1,41,62,843 samples have been sent for testing.

Ernakulam district recorded the highest number ofcases 2,187, followed by Kozhikode 1504, Malappuram 1430,Kottayam 1154, Thrissur 1149 and Kannur 1132.

Ernakulam and Kozhikode districts have over 11,000people undergoing treatment for the virus.

Of the positive cases, 58 were health workers, 259had come from outside the state and 12,499 were infectedthrough local transmission.

According to the release, at least 2,18,542 peopleare presently under observation, including 10,539 inhospitals. PTI UD BN BN

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)